Disability activists laud Congress manifesto promising protection against discrimination

NEW DELHI: Activists working in the disability sector hailed the Congress manifesto, which expanded Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution to include protection against discrimination based on disability.
Describing it as a “historic milestone for the disability community in the country,” Arman Ali, Disability Rights Activist and Executive Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) said, “It is not just a policy announcement; it's a seismic shift in how our society perceives and includes persons with disabilities.”
The Congress on Friday pledged in their manifesto that they will expand Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution to include protection against discrimination based on ‘disability’ or ‘impairment’ or ‘sexual orientation.’
Ali said for too long, citizens with disability have been relegated to the sidelines, seen as mere beneficiaries of welfare programs rather than as active contributors to the nation's progress.
“But with this bold step, the Congress Party acknowledges our inherent dignity and rights as equal citizens,” he added.
Last month, the disability rights group, led by NCPEDP urged political parties to prioritise and address the issues of persons with disabilities (PwD) in their manifesto for the coming Lok Sabha elections and to “seriously” consider them as a “decisive voting block.”
He said that by recognising disability alongside other grounds of discrimination, such as race or gender, Congress is sending a powerful message that disability rights are human rights, and they must be enshrined in our constitutional framework.
“This announcement isn't just about legal protections; it's about changing the status quo. It's about challenging the entrenched stigma and prejudice that have held us back for generations. It's about creating a more inclusive and equitable society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” he added.
The disability rights activist also called on all political parties to follow suit to embrace disability as a fundamental aspect of diversity and prioritise the inclusion and empowerment of persons with disabilities in every aspect of national life.
“Together, let's build a discourse where disability is not left behind, where every individual can fully participate and contribute to the rich tapestry of our nation. This is not just a game-changing moment for the disability sector; it's a moment of transformation for India as a whole,” he added.