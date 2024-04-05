Disability activists laud Congress manifesto promising protection against discrimination

NEW DELHI: Activists working in the disability sector hailed the Congress manifesto, which expanded Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution to include protection against discrimination based on disability.

Describing it as a “historic milestone for the disability community in the country,” Arman Ali, Disability Rights Activist and Executive Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) said, “It is not just a policy announcement; it's a seismic shift in how our society perceives and includes persons with disabilities.”

The Congress on Friday pledged in their manifesto that they will expand Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution to include protection against discrimination based on ‘disability’ or ‘impairment’ or ‘sexual orientation.’

Ali said for too long, citizens with disability have been relegated to the sidelines, seen as mere beneficiaries of welfare programs rather than as active contributors to the nation's progress.