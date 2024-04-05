Farmers up the ante over MSP demand, plan poster campaign against BJP in all villages

CHANDIGARH: Posters and pamphlets with questionnaires will be designed and put up in all the villages across Punjab by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
These materials will pose questions to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Consequently, the saffron party, which is already struggling to win the confidence of the Sikh community, will face tough scrutiny in the villages across the state… “Expose the BJP, oppose the BJP, and punish the BJP.”
Senior leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), including Prem Singh Bhangu, President of All India Kisan Federation, and Harinder Singh Lakhowal, General Secretary of BKU (Lakhowal) and a senior SKM leader, stated, “In today’s meeting, it was decided to make the anti-BJP rally, to be held at Jagraon on May 21, a great success.
To oversee this endeavour, a five-member committee comprising Balbir Singh Rajewal, Prem Singh Bhangu, Ravneet Singh Brar, Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, and Angrej Singh has been constituted. This committee will convene on April 9 in Chandigarh to further plan the task.
Campaign in villages
To mobilize the farmers, a hectic campaign will be launched in the state. In order to oppose and defeat the BJP candidates, a questionnaire will be prepared and pamphlets will be printed for distribution among the people on a large scale.” These posters will be affixed in all the villages across the state, containing 8 to 10 questions that the BJP leaders will need to answer when they visit villages.