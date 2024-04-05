Hope beckons as 1st homegrown cell therapy for cancer treatment launched

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday launched India’s first indigenously-developed CAR T-cell therapy for cancer treatment and described it as a “major breakthrough” that

will give a new hope for humankind in the battle against the disease. NexCAR19 CAR T-cell therapy is the country’s first ‘Made in India’ cell therapy, which will significantly lower the cost of cancer treatment.

“This therapy is also an example of the Make in India initiative and speaks volumes about Indian scientists and physicians,” Murmu said.

Developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the Tata Memorial Centre, this gene-based therapy will help cure different types of cancer. “The launch of India’s first gene therapy is a major breakthrough in our battle against cancer. As this line of treatment is accessible and affordable, it provides a new hope for the whole of humankind,” she said.