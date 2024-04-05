If terrorists flee across border after attacks in India, we will enter Pakistan to kill them: Rajnath

"Whatever the prime minister has said is absolutely true. And India has that strength and Pakistan has also started realising this," Singh said.

At the same time, he said India always wants to maintain good relations with its neighbours.

"Whatever it is, they are our neighbouring countries. Look at the history. Till date, we neither attacked any country in the world nor tried to occupy an inch of land of any country. This has been the nature of India. But if anyone comes to India and tries to promote terrorist activities, we will not spare them," he said.

In the past, Pakistan had accused India of carrying out assassinations on Pakistani soil. But India had denied all the charges.

Asked about the possibility of removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from Kashmir, Singh said the Union home ministry has to take a decision on it.

"Now the time has come to decide. The decision will have to be taken by the home ministry after a report comes. I had said that the circumstances have become such that the AFSPA can be removed but whatever action has to be taken in this regard will be taken by the home ministry," he said.