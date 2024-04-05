Important to come to power to continue public service: PM Modi to BJP workers

"I'm aware that you are completely involved in campaigning for Lok Sabha polls. BJP workers are always ready for the service of the people. Your focus is now on preparations for voting -- on April 26 and May 7. As a BJP worker, I'm interacting with you," Modi told the party workers.

Noting that April 6 is the BJP's Foundation Day, a day on which party workers strengthen their resolve towards doing public service, he said, "To continue this 'Maha Yagya of Jan Seva' (great ritual of public service), coming back to the government and getting the blessings of the people is important."

He asked the partymen to spread the word about the achievements of his government in the past 10 years, to realise this goal.

Stating that the trust of the people of Karnataka in the BJP has continuously risen, the PM said, "There is a voice coming from every house -- '4 June-400 paar'. "There is very little time left for the election, and there is a lot of work to do," Modi told the BJP workers, adding, "My target is that we have to win the booths. We have to ensure victory in the polling booths."

He sought to know from the workers about the plans to win polling booths, and whether meetings of 'page pramukhs' are being held regularly.