'Nation forgot Manipur':Traders at world's only women-run market question poll relevance amid unrest

IMPHAL: Amidst the lingering aftermath of ethnic conflicts, the women traders at Manipur's iconic 'Ima market' -- the only market in the world run entirely by women -- have expressed a deafening lack of enthusiasm towards the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Questioning the relevance of the electoral process amidst the ongoing turmoil, the women traders from various market associations, are contemplating a boycott of the polls with their major grievance being -- "the nation forgot Manipur".

Nema Devi, a seasoned fish vendor at the market, reflects the sentiment shared by many, emphasising the absence of tangible change despite months of unrest.

"Even 11 months after the violence, there has not been a resolution and no restoration of peace. We continue to live by the rule of taking one day at a time. Living in continuous fear and going ahead with our usual lives."

"What will change with the elections? The nation, the government, everybody forgot Manipur," 52-year-old Devi, who has been running the shop in the market for over a decade, told PTI.

Debjani, a fruits and vegetable vendor, succinctly said, "Elections nai chahiye" (elections not needed)", echoing the prevailing scepticism.

At first glance, the 500-year-old "Ima Keithel" is much like any other popular market.

Lines of vendors selling everything from fresh fruit to fish and fabrics from dusk until dawn.

But after walking through its long lanes with more than 4,500 stalls spread across three multi-story buildings and a sea of surrounding tin shacks, one unique aspect becomes hard to ignore: every single trader, without exception, is a woman, a fact they take pride in.