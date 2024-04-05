Opposition candidate contesting polls with Congress support which ignored development: Himanta

DIGBOI/TINKHONG: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the opposition candidate in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency was contesting the polls with the support of the Congress which had ignored development in the state for decades.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi is the united opposition candidate against Union Minister and BJP contestant Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh constituency.

It was during the Congress rule that crude oil was transported from Digboi to Barauni in Bihar but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reversed this and oil will now come to a refinery in the state from Barauni, Sarma said during election rallies at Digboi, Makum and Tingkhong in Dibrugarh constituency.

"There are nationalist leaders who believe in 'andolan' (agitations) but this does not work for us. We have launched a movement where the youth get employment and the benefits of different schemes," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a sense of pride to the people of Assam by taking its traditional 'gamosa' (hand towel) and Bihu to the global arena.

"Modi is the first Prime Minister to drape the gamosa during various programmes in the country and abroad. Did anyone ever see Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi with the gamosa around their neck," he asked.

He also wore it in Jpan and even while taking the COVID vaccine, symbolising a security shield, Sarma claimed.

He (Modi) was also the first Prime Minister to spend a night at Kaziranga and take both the elephant and jeep safari while also visiting a tea garden during his last visit to the state.

The PM also witnessed the Bihu dancers and drummers creating a world record last year and it was he who took the initiative of taking the legendary Ahom General Lachit Barphukan's saga of valour to the global stage.