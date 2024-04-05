Surjewala’s Hema Malini remarks ‘vile, sexist’: BJP

CHANDIGARH/LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: Remarks by Haryana Congress leader Randeep Surjewala against Hema Malini, the BJP candidate from UP’s Mathura, raised a storm on Thursday with BJP terming them “vile, sexist and misogynistic’’ and Surjewala calling the video shared by the BJP’s IT cell as edited, shared to divert attention from the Modi government’s policies and actions.

On her part, the actor who is a third-time party candidate from Mathura said Congress should learn how to respect women from PM Narendra Modi. After filing her nomination papers, the BJP MP said Congress leaders have targeted popular persons “because targeting unpopular ones won’t do them any good.”