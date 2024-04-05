Vadra itching for Amethi ticket. Is Congress listening?

NEW DELHI: Amid suspense over former Congress president Rahul Gandhi contesting from Amethi, Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed his desire to contest the Lok Sabha elections from that seat. “The people of Amethi expect me to represent them... if I decide to become an MP,” Vadra told a media house during an interview.

Taking potshots at Amethi’s sitting MP and Union minister Smriti Irani, Vadra said that she has failed to ensure the development of the constituency. “When the people of Amethi feel they have made a mistake, when they feel they want the Gandhi family to come back or if they want me... then they will give a big win to the Congress,” he said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Irani defeated Rahul at Amethi. However, Rahul won with a thumping majority of over four lakh votes in Kerala’s Wayanad.