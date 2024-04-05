Vadra itching for Amethi ticket. Is Congress listening?

NEW DELHI: Amid suspense over former Congress president Rahul Gandhi contesting from Amethi, Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed his desire to contest the Lok Sabha elections from that seat. “The people of Amethi expect me to represent them... if I decide to become an MP,” Vadra told a media house during an interview.
Taking potshots at Amethi’s sitting MP and Union minister Smriti Irani, Vadra said that she has failed to ensure the development of the constituency. “When the people of Amethi feel they have made a mistake, when they feel they want the Gandhi family to come back or if they want me... then they will give a big win to the Congress,” he said.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Irani defeated Rahul at Amethi. However, Rahul won with a thumping majority of over four lakh votes in Kerala’s Wayanad.
It is not the first time that Vadra has expressed his electoral ambitions. In April 2022, he had said likewise but added that he wanted Priyanka to become an MP first before he follows suit. “I want Priyanka Gandhi to become an MP first and then I feel I can also come...I interact with people and there are MPs from different parties. They (MPs) ask me to come along with their party and ask me the reasons for the delay. They also assure me of their support...so different parties across the country are asking me to come along...I have friendships with a lot of people above the party lines,” he said.
“They want a member of the Gandhi family to return, they will ensure the person’s victory with a huge margin. They also expect that if I take my first step in politics, and think of becoming an MP, then I should represent Amethi,” he said. Vadra also stressed that the final decision on Amethi and Rae Bareli will be taken by the Congress leadership.