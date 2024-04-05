What does Congress Manifesto say on China's aggression towards India?

National security and foreign policy are two areas that the NDA government typically claims to have an edge over its predecessor, the Congress-led UPA government that ruled for two terms till 2014. Hence, it is intriguing to figure out in what ways the Congress Party hopes to improve on the trackrecord of the Modi government. We analyzed the main points of Congress' manifesto as regards national security and foreign policy and prepared this list of main points:
The biggest highlight is perhaps the topic of China. Here, the Congress has taken a somewhat aggressive stance in an effort to set its vision apart from that of the current government.
"The Chinese intrusions in Ladakh and the Galwan clash in 2020 represented the biggest setbacks to Indian national security in decades. On 19 June 2020, PM Narendra Modi gave a clean chit to China that considerably weakened our negotiating position.
"Despite 21 rounds of military-level talks, Chinese troops continue to occupy Indian territory and deny Indian forces access to 26 out of 65 patrolling points, equivalent to an area of 2,000 square km in eastern Ladakh. A Chinese buildup in Doklam threatens the Siliguri Corridor that connects northeast India with the rest of the country," it says as a preamble to the Defence section of its manifesto.
"We will work to restore the status quo ante on our borders with China and to ensure that areas where both armies patrolled in the past are again accessible to our soldiers. We will take the necessary steps to adjust our policy towards China until this is achieved," it added.
The manifesto promises to evolve policies to address hybrid warfare, data security, cyber security, financial security, communication security and the security of trade routes, pointing out that traditional war is only one form of aggression, and today, war can happen in a myriad of ways.
Pointing to the decline in defense spending as a share of the government budget, Congress commits to allocating sufficient funds to meet the requirements of India's armed forces.
It pledges to scrap the controversial "Agnipath" short-term military recruitment scheme launched by the BJP government, and return to the normal, permanent recruitment system that provides soldiers economic and social security. The party also vows to systematically expand opportunities for women to serve in both combat and non-combat roles in the military.
The manifesto also promises to institutionalize the process of appointing the Chief of Defense Staff, a crucial position for military reform and joint operations, to ensure transparency and military consensus.
To address the current "two-front challenge" India faces from China and Pakistan, Congress says it will bring a new Operational Directive for the military. This will replace the last such directive issued in 2009 under the previous Congress-led UPA government.
Congress proposes to bring the National Security Council and the office of the National Security Advisor under the oversight of a select parliamentary committee.
A key proposal is the establishment of a National Economic Security Board under the NSC to monitor risks to global supply chains, reduce over-dependence on large import sources, strengthen India's global economic footprint, track global financial flows to identify threats, and address digital and cybersecurity issues. On defense manufacturing, Congress aims to rapidly expand India's domestic capacity to produce defense and security equipment.
For military veterans, the manifesto commits to implementing One Rank, One Pension as per the UPA's order from February 2014 and rectifying anomalies that have arisen in its implementation under the BJP government. It also promises to restore tax-free disability pensions for veterans.
On internal security, the Congress manifesto takes a hard line against hate speech, hate crimes and communal violence, vowing firm action against perpetrators and their backers. Expressing strong opposition to "extra-judicial illegal measures" like mob lynching, police encounter killings and "bulldozer justice", it pledges to halt such actions and prosecute those responsible.
The party aims to complete the unfinished internal security reforms it initiated after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, by operationalizing the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) and National Counter-Terrorism Center within one year. Recognizing that state police forces are the first responders to internal security threats, Congress will work with states to build, train and equip their police to maintain law and order without fear or favor.
Drug trafficking will be dealt with strictly, especially the smuggling of drugs through ports, by strengthening laws and punishing offenders. The manifesto pledges to augment and modernize the Central Armed Police Forces, with a goal of 33% of the forces comprised of women. Vacancies in the CAPF will be filled to achieve full sanctioned strength.
FOREIGN POLICY
In foreign policy, the Congress manifesto affirms continuity in India's approach based on peaceful co-existence, strategic autonomy, and increased bilateral engagement. Regretting the fraying of the long-standing foreign policy consensus under the BJP government, Congress vows to restore India's global reputation "as a voice of peace and moderation."
"In many areas, foreign policy under the BJP/NDA government has witnessed marked departures from this consensus, notably on the ongoing Gaza conflict. Congress pledges to restore India’s global reputation as a voice of peace and moderation in world affairs," it noted.
Multilateralism remains a key pillar, with Congress pledging to strengthen India's role in international organizations, coordinate with developing countries on vital issues, and push for reforms to empower global institutions to address transnational challenges. The party views enhanced foreign trade as an important element of its foreign policy and promises to conclude pending trade deals keeping in mind Indian producers and consumers.
Expressing strong opposition to terrorism worldwide, Congress commits to working with other countries to eliminate terrorist groups and cross-border terrorism. It also wants to repair the damage done to India's global image by the BJP government's "intolerance of dissent and suppression of human rights."
Taking a veiled dig at the BJP's "chest-thumping", the manifesto emphasizes that national security is enhanced not by exaggerated claims but by quiet attention to borders and resolute defense preparedness. Congress promises to work to restore the status quo ante on the borders with China and ensure Indian soldiers regain access to areas they previously patrolled. Until this is achieved, Congress will "take the necessary steps to adjust our policy towards China."
The manifesto pledges greater attention to India's immediate neighbors. This includes re-establishing the primacy of India's special relationships with Nepal and Bhutan, strengthening economic and cultural ties with Bangladesh, working with Sri Lanka to restore political and commercial relations and resolve issues with the Tamil community, repairing ties with the Maldives, and supporting Myanmar's people in protecting their political and human rights.
However, engagement with Pakistan, the manifesto states, depends fundamentally on Islamabad's willingness and ability to end cross-border terrorism against India.
To strengthen India's diplomatic heft, Congress aims to significantly increase the size of the Indian Foreign Service, open more missions abroad, and leverage India's economic strengths to acquire a leadership position aligned with the country's values and mutually beneficial partnerships. It also plans to revive a Minister of State position in the External Affairs Ministry dedicated to handling the concerns of overseas Indians.