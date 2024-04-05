What does Congress Manifesto say on China's aggression towards India?

National security and foreign policy are two areas that the NDA government typically claims to have an edge over its predecessor, the Congress-led UPA government that ruled for two terms till 2014. Hence, it is intriguing to figure out in what ways the Congress Party hopes to improve on the trackrecord of the Modi government. We analyzed the main points of Congress' manifesto as regards national security and foreign policy and prepared this list of main points:

The biggest highlight is perhaps the topic of China. Here, the Congress has taken a somewhat aggressive stance in an effort to set its vision apart from that of the current government.

"The Chinese intrusions in Ladakh and the Galwan clash in 2020 represented the biggest setbacks to Indian national security in decades. On 19 June 2020, PM Narendra Modi gave a clean chit to China that considerably weakened our negotiating position.

"Despite 21 rounds of military-level talks, Chinese troops continue to occupy Indian territory and deny Indian forces access to 26 out of 65 patrolling points, equivalent to an area of 2,000 square km in eastern Ladakh. A Chinese buildup in Doklam threatens the Siliguri Corridor that connects northeast India with the rest of the country," it says as a preamble to the Defence section of its manifesto.

"We will work to restore the status quo ante on our borders with China and to ensure that areas where both armies patrolled in the past are again accessible to our soldiers. We will take the necessary steps to adjust our policy towards China until this is achieved," it added.

The manifesto promises to evolve policies to address hybrid warfare, data security, cyber security, financial security, communication security and the security of trade routes, pointing out that traditional war is only one form of aggression, and today, war can happen in a myriad of ways.

Pointing to the decline in defense spending as a share of the government budget, Congress commits to allocating sufficient funds to meet the requirements of India's armed forces.

It pledges to scrap the controversial "Agnipath" short-term military recruitment scheme launched by the BJP government, and return to the normal, permanent recruitment system that provides soldiers economic and social security. The party also vows to systematically expand opportunities for women to serve in both combat and non-combat roles in the military.

The manifesto also promises to institutionalize the process of appointing the Chief of Defense Staff, a crucial position for military reform and joint operations, to ensure transparency and military consensus.

To address the current "two-front challenge" India faces from China and Pakistan, Congress says it will bring a new Operational Directive for the military. This will replace the last such directive issued in 2009 under the previous Congress-led UPA government.

Congress proposes to bring the National Security Council and the office of the National Security Advisor under the oversight of a select parliamentary committee.

A key proposal is the establishment of a National Economic Security Board under the NSC to monitor risks to global supply chains, reduce over-dependence on large import sources, strengthen India's global economic footprint, track global financial flows to identify threats, and address digital and cybersecurity issues. On defense manufacturing, Congress aims to rapidly expand India's domestic capacity to produce defense and security equipment.

For military veterans, the manifesto commits to implementing One Rank, One Pension as per the UPA's order from February 2014 and rectifying anomalies that have arisen in its implementation under the BJP government. It also promises to restore tax-free disability pensions for veterans.

On internal security, the Congress manifesto takes a hard line against hate speech, hate crimes and communal violence, vowing firm action against perpetrators and their backers. Expressing strong opposition to "extra-judicial illegal measures" like mob lynching, police encounter killings and "bulldozer justice", it pledges to halt such actions and prosecute those responsible.

The party aims to complete the unfinished internal security reforms it initiated after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, by operationalizing the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) and National Counter-Terrorism Center within one year. Recognizing that state police forces are the first responders to internal security threats, Congress will work with states to build, train and equip their police to maintain law and order without fear or favor.

Drug trafficking will be dealt with strictly, especially the smuggling of drugs through ports, by strengthening laws and punishing offenders. The manifesto pledges to augment and modernize the Central Armed Police Forces, with a goal of 33% of the forces comprised of women. Vacancies in the CAPF will be filled to achieve full sanctioned strength.