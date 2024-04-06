17 Indians, lured into unsafe work in Laos, way back home: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Seventeen Indian workers, who were lured into unsafe and illegal work in Laos, are on their way back home, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. He also complimented the Indian embassy in Laos for its successful efforts in the case.

In a post on X, he said, "Modi ki Guarantee works for all at home and abroad. Seventeen Indian workers, lured into unsafe and illegal work in Laos, are on their way back home."

"Well done, @IndianEmbLaos. Thank Lao authorities for their support for the safe repatriation," he added.

The external affairs ministry on Thursday cautioned Indian nationals against falling prey to human traffickers promising lucrative job opportunities in Cambodia.

In an advisory, the ministry called upon Indians looking at job opportunities in the southeast Asian country to thoroughly check the background of the prospective employer.

"It has come to attention that Indian nationals, lured by fake promises of lucrative job opportunities in Cambodia, are falling into the trap of human traffickers," it said.

The ministry said these Indian nationals are "coerced" to undertake online financial scams and other illegal activities.

"Indian nationals intending to visit Cambodia for employment are cautioned to do so only through authorised agents. It is also advised that the background of the prospective employer in Cambodia is checked thoroughly," it said.