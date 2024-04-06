BJP ally’s peace mantra to score Kokrajhar win

GUWAHATI: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in Assam is banking on peace and development to win from Kokrajhar, the lone seat it is contesting following its seat-sharing understanding with NDA partners – BJP and Asom Gana Parishad.

The constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The BTR remained restive for decades, and then peace returned after the Centre had signed the BTR accord with some insurgent groups in January 2020.

Ever since then, no major incident of violence has occurred in BTR, which comprises the five districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. The UPPL-BJP-Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) combine is in power in the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which administers BTR.