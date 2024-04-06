BJP’s royal challengers

NEW DELHI : The BJP has fielded over 10 descendants of erstwhile royal families in the Lok Sabha elections, some of whom are making their political debut.

The BJP has picked ‘Rajmata’ Amrita Roy of the erstwhile Krishnanagar royal family to take on Mohua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress in the Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal. Moitra was expelled as an MP over the cash-for-query case, and is facing a CBI investigation in the case.

Amrita Roy, who is making her political debut, belongs to the 18th-century Raja Krishnachandra Roy’s family of Nadia. Roy has credited Raja Krishnachandra Roy with saving Sanatana Dharma and the Bengali language by siding with the British against Nawab Siraj-ud Daula during the Battle of Plassey in 1757.