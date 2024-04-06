BSP Lok Sabha candidate in MP leaves home amid 'ideological clash' with Congress MLA wife

BALAGHAT: BSP Lok Sabha candidate from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, Kankar Munjare, on Saturday, said he had left home, which he shares with his Congress MLA wife Anubha Munjare, since two persons following different ideologies must not stay under one roof during polls.

Kankar Munjare, a former MLA and MP, said he would return home after polling day on April 19. "I left my home on Friday and am living in a hut near a dam. If two persons following different ideologies live under one roof, people will think it is match-fixing," he told PTI.

His wife, Anubha Munjare, had defeated BJP heavyweight Gaurishanker Bisen in the November 2023 Assembly polls.

She said she was hurt by her husband's stand and claimed a woman goes to her marital home to remain there till death.

"When he was Gondwana Gantantra Party candidate from Paraswada here and I was contesting from Balaghat on a Congress ticket, we had stayed together. We have been married for 33 years and have lived happily with our son," she said.

Anubha Munjare asserted she was a loyal Congress functionary and would put in all efforts to ensure party candidate Samrat Saraswat wins the Lok Sabha polls from Balaghat. But she would not speak ill about her husband during campaigning, the MLA emphasised.