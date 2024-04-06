CBI arrests seven members of child trafficking gang in Delhi, Haryana; two infants rescued

NEW DELHI: The CBI has busted a racket of child traffickers by arresting seven members who were selling children to childless couples through social media ads and rescuing two infants during the operation, officials said Saturday.

Based on an input, the CBI on Friday evening started a search operation at seven locations in Delhi and Haryana when two infants—1.5 days old and 15 days old—were found by the agency sleuths, which the gang was planning to sell, they said.

The CBI nabbed seven members of the gang, who were later arrested by the agency.

The arrested are Neeraj of Sonipat and Indu Pawar of Delhi's Paschim Vihar, Aslam of Patel Nagar, Pooja Kashyap of Kanhaiya Nagar, Anjali of Malviya Nagar, Kavita and Ritu.