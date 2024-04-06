CBI busts child trafficking racket in Delhi, Haryana; three infants rescued

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a network of infant traffickers with the arrest of seven people following intense searches at seven locations in Delhi and Haryana and rescued three children, officials said on Saturday.

A senior agency official said, “As part of the operation, the CBI conducted searches at seven locations across Delhi and Haryana. Two male infants just 1.5 days and 15 days old and a month-old female child have been rescued during the operation. Incriminating articles including Rs 5.5 lakh in cash and other documents have been recovered during searches.”

The CBI’s raiding team also arrested seven accused, the official said and identified them as Neeraj, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Indu Pawar, a resident of Pashchim Vihar (Delhi), Aslam, a resident of Patel Nagar (Delhi), Pooja Kashyap, a resident of Narang Colony of Kanhayian Nagar (Delhi), Ritu, a resident of Karala (Delhi), Anjali, a resident of Malviya Nagar (Delhi) and Kavita, a resident of Delhi.