CBI busts child trafficking racket in Delhi, Haryana; three infants rescued
NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a network of infant traffickers with the arrest of seven people following intense searches at seven locations in Delhi and Haryana and rescued three children, officials said on Saturday.
A senior agency official said, “As part of the operation, the CBI conducted searches at seven locations across Delhi and Haryana. Two male infants just 1.5 days and 15 days old and a month-old female child have been rescued during the operation. Incriminating articles including Rs 5.5 lakh in cash and other documents have been recovered during searches.”
The CBI’s raiding team also arrested seven accused, the official said and identified them as Neeraj, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Indu Pawar, a resident of Pashchim Vihar (Delhi), Aslam, a resident of Patel Nagar (Delhi), Pooja Kashyap, a resident of Narang Colony of Kanhayian Nagar (Delhi), Ritu, a resident of Karala (Delhi), Anjali, a resident of Malviya Nagar (Delhi) and Kavita, a resident of Delhi.
According to the CBI officials, the gang of traffickers allegedly contacted childless couples desirous of adopting babies through advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp groups.
“They allegedly purchase babies from real parents as well as surrogate mothers and thereafter sell them at prices ranging from Rs 4 to 6 lakh per child. These accused are also allegedly involved in duping many childless couples of lakhs of rupees by creating fake documents related to adoption,” the official said.
The agency has booked 10 people including the arrested accused under various penal provisions of the IPC and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 on allegations that a network of infant children traffickers are involved in buying and selling of infants across India for the purpose of adoption as well as for other illegal purposes, he said.