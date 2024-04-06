Congress manifesto is a bundle of false claims and promises, says BJP

NEW DELHI: The Congress election manifesto has sparked satirical jabs from the ruling BJP in response to alleged inaccuracies in its visuals. One image, purportedly from Thailand, and another from the Buffalo River in New York, featured in Congress’s manifesto, drew ridicule from BJP’s Amit Malviya, questioning Congress’s patriotism and leader Rahul Gandhi’s intentions.
Meanwhile, the BJP condemned Congress’s manifesto as a “bundle of lies,” highlighting unfulfilled promises from previous elections despite decades in power. Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP spokesperson, accused Congress of attempting to mislead voters and mocked their promises as a futile attempt to regain power.
Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur dismissed Congress’s manifesto as deceitful, emphasising that only ‘Modi’s Guarantee’ holds credibility in India today. He criticized Congress’s track record of betrayal and questioned their moral authority to talk about justice, given their historical shortcomings.
Thakur highlighted BJP’s fulfilment of promises, contrasting it with Congress’s failure to deliver. He cited BJP’s successful actions such as the removal of Articles 370 and 35 in Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of Ram temple. He also ridiculed Congress’ claims of democracy being in danger under BJP rule, pointing out democratic exercises like panchayat polls in J&K.
The BJP leaders portrayed Congress’ manifesto as a collection of falsehoods and emphasized BJP’s track record of delivering on its commitments and its aim to bolster its credibility.