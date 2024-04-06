Congress manifesto is a bundle of false claims and promises, says BJP

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur dismissed Congress’s manifesto as deceitful, emphasising that only ‘Modi’s Guarantee’ holds credibility in India today. He criticized Congress’s track record of betrayal and questioned their moral authority to talk about justice, given their historical shortcomings.

Thakur highlighted BJP’s fulfilment of promises, contrasting it with Congress’s failure to deliver. He cited BJP’s successful actions such as the removal of Articles 370 and 35 in Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of Ram temple. He also ridiculed Congress’ claims of democracy being in danger under BJP rule, pointing out democratic exercises like panchayat polls in J&K.

The BJP leaders portrayed Congress’ manifesto as a collection of falsehoods and emphasized BJP’s track record of delivering on its commitments and its aim to bolster its credibility.