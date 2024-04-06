CPI releases manifesto for Lok Sabha polls, promises to scrap CAA

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, promising to scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, remove the 50 percent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, and enhance the daily wage under MGNREGA to Rs 700.

The Left party called for the defeat of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to save secular democracy.

It said the 10-year BJP rule has proven to be a disaster for the country.

If elected to power, the CPI promised to scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, remove the 50 percent cap on reservations, conduct a caste census, introduce taxation measures such as wealth tax and inheritance tax, increase corporate tax, introduce reservations in the private sector, and raise the daily wage under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to Rs 700.

"General elections for the 18th Lok Sabha are going to be very crucial and critical for our secular democratic republic, its future and to our constitutional ethos," the CPI manifesto stated.

After releasing the manifesto, CPI general secretary D Raja said, "The elections are very critical for the country and its future. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's rule has been disastrous for the country."

"The Constitution is under attack. BJP being a political army of the RSS is trying to change the Constitution and ultimately replace it," he alleged.