ED moves Jharkhand HC seeking transfer of case against its officials to CBI

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday urged the Jharkhand High Court to hand over the investigation of the case, registered by former CM Hemant Soren against its officials, to the CBI.

In his FIR registered under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Soren had charged the ED officials with harassing him for being a tribal. The case is presently being investigated by Jharkhand Police after the Soren filed the FIR at the SC/ST Police Station in Ranchi hours before his arrest by ED on January 31.

Soren in his FIR had alleged that the ED conducted the searches at his residence at Shantiniketan and Jharkhand Bhawan on January 27 to tarnish his image. The ED team, during their search at Soren’s Delhi residence, claimed to have seized `36 lakh, an SUV, and several “incriminating” documents in connection to a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand.