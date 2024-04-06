Gujarat: BJP in a bind over Rajkot amid Kshatriya resistance

AHMEDABAD : The BJP is facing a dilemma over the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, amidst protests from Kshatriyas against BJP candidate Parshottam Rupala’s remarks, while the Patidar community supports him, Rajkot was adorned with banners and placards supporting Rupala on Thursday night.

The BJP is in a tight spot: yielding to Kshatriya pressure by replacing Rupala might provoke the Patidar community, which holds sway over 10 out of Gujarat’s 26 LS seats, a scenario the BJP wishes to avoid.

According to sources, despite extensive protests from the Kshatriya community lasting over a week against Rajkot BJP candidate Parshottam Rupala, it is unlikely that the BJP will change its candidate.

The fear is that such a move could spark inter-caste tensions, particularly if the Patidar community turns against the BJP, potentially resulting in losses for the party in the Lok Sabha. The significance of this lies in the BJP’s significant setback in 2017 when the Patidar reservation movement led to the party winning only 99 out of 182 assembly seats.

The Patidar community holds substantial political influence in Gujarat, with an estimated dominance over 40 Assembly seats and more than seven Lok Sabha seats. Some community leaders even assert their dominance in over 50 Assembly and more than 10 Lok Sabha seats. Representing about 18 percent of Gujarat’s population, the Patidar community’s support is crucial for political parties seeking success in the state.