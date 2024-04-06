Indian Coast Guard evacuates Sri Lankan fisherman with heart ailment from drifting boat

NEW DELHI: Acting as a Good Samaritan at sea, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated a Sri Lankan fisherman suffering from a medical emergency on board a Sri Lankan fishing boat drifting in Indian waters due to engine failure.
As per the ICG, the alert regarding a Sri Lankan fishing boat ‘Kalpeni’ that was adrift at sea due to engine failure was received on April 1 at the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of the ICG at Chennai from MRCC Colombo.
The Coast Guard said, “The boat had sailed from ‘Codbay’ harbour in Sri Lanka on March 22 with six crew and had ceased all communication from March 28.”
On receiving information, the ICG diverted ships on patrol to the likely area. The Sri Lankan boat was sighted by ICG ship C-449 on April 2 about 40 Nm from Puducherry. A Coast Guard technical team boarded the boat and attempted to repair the engine but it was not feasible due to paucity of spares. The ICG ascertained the status of essential supplies on boat and intimated Sri Lankan authorities about its position for arranging a tow back to base port.
One crew member on the boat Sumit Lalitha, aged 44, developed shortness of breath. By this time, the boat had drifted to 100 Nm from Chennai.
ICG ship Rani Abakka was diverted and the patient was evacuated within a few hours. On medical examination, he was suspected to be having a critical heart condition. While ICGS Rani Abbakka made its way towards Chennai at best speed, a Coast Guard helicopter was launched from Chennai. The helicopter successfully air-lifted the patient from the ICG ship and he was brought to the Coast Guard Air station at Chennai.
The patient was subsequently taken for hospitalization as arranged by the Sri Lankan consulate.
The Indian Coast Guard continues to be in close communication with the drifting Sri Lankan boat and Sri Lankan authorities so that it can be towed back to base port at the earliest.
Earlier on April 4, the ICG had rescued 27 Bangladeshi fishermen stranded on their fishing boat at sea. Indian Coast Guard Ship Amogh during patrol at the Indo-Bangladesh International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) sighted a Bangladeshi fishing boat (BFB) Sagar II, adrift inside Indian waters. The ICG ship launched a boarding team to investigate.
During investigation, it was revealed that the boat had a steering gear breakdown for the last two days and had been adrift since then, which led to the boat drifting inside Indian waters.
The Indian Coast Guard technical team tried to identify and rectify the defect, but it was observed that the rudder of the boat was completely damaged and could not be repaired at sea.
As the sea state and weather conditions were conducive, it was decided that the distressed boat will be towed to the Indo- Bangladesh IMBL and handed over to another Bangladeshi fishing boat operating across the IMBL or to a Bangladesh Coast Guard ship, in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Coast Guard and Bangladesh Coast Guard.
In the meantime, the Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters at Kolkata established communication with the Bangladesh Coast Guard and informed them about the incident and plan of action. Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship (BCGS) Kamaruzzaman was deployed by BCG for towing of BFB. BCG Ship Kamaruzzaman arrived near the IMBL at about 1845 hrs on April 4. ICGS Amogh handed over the 27 Bangladeshi fishermen along with their boat to the BCG ship.
The operation reflects the commitment of the Indian Coast Guard towards safeguarding precious lives at sea against all odds. Such successful search and rescue operations will not only strengthen the regional SAR structure but also enhance international cooperation with neighbouring countries.