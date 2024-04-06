INTERVIEW| BJP uses Ram's name, spreads Nathuram's agenda: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar

NEW DELHI: In the name of Ram, the ruling BJP is spreading the communal agenda of Nathuram, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has said, asserting that vyaktivaad" (individualism) is more "dangerous" than "parivarvaad" (dynastic politics).

In an interaction with PTI editors at the news agency's headquarters here, he also said there was an effort to belittle the contribution of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

Kumar claimed that the BJP was making an attempt to reduce the greatness of the Hindu religion, asserting that in Ram's concept there is no scope of hatred towards anyone.

Asked how the Congress and the INDIA bloc would deal with what many perceive as a wave over the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya that could benefit the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, he said, "What is the need for the Congress to deal with it? There is nothing wrong if there is a wave of Lord Ram in the country, it would have been wrong if there would have been a wave of 'Nathuram (reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse)' in the country."

"I think what the BJP is propagating, it had no role in it. Ram ji was in Treta Yug, the BJP was formed in 1980. The BJP is engaged in how to dupe those people who believe in Ram, so, Ram's name (naam) is taken but actions (kaam) are of Nathuram. This game benefits the BJP," the Congress leader said.

This is against the history, culture and the future of the coming generation of the country, he added.

Kumar said the concept of Ram is ingrained in the country with people and places named after him.

"You cannot reduce him to a place. In other religions, a particular place is very important but in Hindu religion all places are important and all Gods are important. Ram is as important as Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma. So Hindu religion is different from other religions," he said.

What has happened is that those who believe in the Hindu religion are being duped for the sake of political gain, Kumar said, slamming the BJP.

"Attempts are being made to reduce the greatness of the religion. In Ram ji's concept there is no scope of hatred towards anyone," he said.

He said the whole Ramayan is about the way of life and explains what is ethical and what is unethical.

Ram and Ramyana are not just in one form but in several forms, he noted.

"If you talk of Ramayan, there is Tulsidas ji's Ramayan and Valmiki's Ramayan and there are many tales that our different in them, there are hundreds of other Ramayans in this country...This country's culture and history is associated with Ram. The only concerning thing is that by taking Ram's name, Nathuram's communalism and divisiveness on the basis of identity is being spread as a political ploy which is dangerous," Kumar alleged.

Ram's name has been there since Treta Yug, it has been there before BJP's birth and it will continue till beyond BJP's end, Kumar asserted.