Kochi becomes US Navy's latest docking station

US Naval ships will now dock at, and undergo repairs, at Cochin Shipyard according to a new agreement, part of a broader naval cooperation framework agreed between India and the US during last year's G20 summit.

Officials of Cochin Shipyard, a Government of India undertaking, signed a Master Shipyard Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the United States Navy effective from April 05, 2024 as part of a larger plan for India to support the US' forward naval deployment in Asia.

The move, along with similar agreements signed by L&T for Kattupalli Port near Chennai and Mazgaon Docs in Mumbai, will help the U.S. Navy to establish maintenance hubs for its assets in the Indo-Pacific region.

The agreement with L&T and Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders was signed last year. These shipyards are renowned for constructing some of the Indian Navy's most advanced and largest warships.

The U.S. Navy's decision to partner with Indian shipyards for maintenance and repair of its vessels is driven by the limited availability of suitable facilities within the Indo-Pacific region. Currently, the shipyards capable of servicing U.S. vessels are in East Asia and South East Asia, within range of Chinese forces, posing a potential security risk.

While facilities in Hawaii and the Continental United States are available, they are not easily accessible for forward-deployed assets.

The move comes in the wake of deepening security and defense ties between the two nations, particularly in the face of shared concerns regarding China's activities in the region. India has taken a more proactive role in regional security, engaging in multilateral initiatives such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue alongside the U.S., Japan, and Australia.

The U.S. Navy operates a vast fleet of approximately 290 ships and submarines, as well as over 3,700 aircraft, deployed across the globe.

It has significant presence in the Indian Ocean, with the U.S. 5th Fleet headquartered in Bahrain. The fleet is responsible for US' naval forces in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

In addition to the agreements with Indian shipyards, the U.S. has also been exploring the possibility of using private Japanese shipyards for maintenance and repairs.

The first instance of a U.S. vessel being maintained and repaired in an Indian shipyard occurred in 2022, when USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10) docked at L&T's Kattupalli shipyard in Chennai.

This event marked a new dimension in the growing Indo-U.S. strategic partnership, according to the Indian Ministry of Defence. Since then, two more U.S. vessels, USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE-9) and USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52), have undergone maintenance and repairs at the same shipyard.

The two countries have also been holding several joint exercises and engagements. They have also signed defense agreements such as the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for sharing of logistics support, secure communications, and geospatial intelligence.