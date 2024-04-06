Lalu’s ‘bundle of lies’ jibe at Centre amid RJD-VIP deal

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Friday called the Narendra Modi government a “jhooth ka darbaar” (bundle of lies) and urged people to throw it out of power in the Lok Sabha elections.

His statement comes on a day the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani tied up with the grand alliance in Bihar, which is part of INDIA bloc. VIP has been given three seats under seat-sharing arrangements.

“Lies are being spread on every issue, be it providing jobs, historical facts, development works and making promises. It seems that spreading lies among people is the business of the Narendra Modi government,” Lalu said on X. He said that the union government was silent on how many people have been given jobs and employment opportunities in the last one decade. “If any leader is in Opposition, he is deep-rooted in corruption. But the same person becomes clean if he joins the saffron party,” Lalu said.

Modi at his election rally in Jamui had attacked the RJD-Congress for being involved in plundering of public money. “Those who have looted money will have to return,” Modi asserted. Meanwhile, former union minister and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha said Lalu has lost his mental balance. Describing PM Modi as a visionary leader, Kushwaha said Lalu should not have made such remarks against him.