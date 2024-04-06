Leh ‘border march’: Sec 144 imposed, net speed reduced

He said that no procession, rally or march shall be taken out without prior approval from the District Magistrate Leh, in writing. “None should use vehicles mounted or other loudspeakers without prior approval from the authority. No public gathering without the prior approval of the competent authority shall be allowed,” read the order. It, however, warned that any violation of the order shall invite punitive action under Section 188 of IPC.

The Leh administration also decided to temporarily reduce speech on mobile internet to 2G level. “Effective immediately, mobile data services including 3G, 4G, 5G, and Public Wi-Fi facilities for 5G will be scaled down to 2G in Leh. The reduction in internet speed will remain in effect from 1800 hours on 06-04-2024 to 1800 hours on 07.04.2024,” read the order issued by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ladakh, Shiv Darshan Singh.