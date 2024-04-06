Lok Sabha polls: Congress promises 5-fold justice

NEW DELHI: From promising a national caste census to providing legal guarantee to MSP and the right to apprenticeship, the Congress on Friday sought to tick all the important checkboxes in its manifesto released just weeks ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the manifesto will be remembered as a “document of justice” in the political history of the country. The manifesto stands on the five pillars of ‘Paanch Nyay’, which include justice for youth, farmers, women, workers and participation and representation in ‘decision making’ process in the country, said Kharge.

As the Congress poll strategy in the recent assembly elections revolved around the plank of caste census and social justice, the party in its manifesto vowed to hold a nationwide census to identify and enumerate castes, sub-castes and their socio-economic condition, and amend the Constitution to raise the 50% ceiling on quota for SCs, STs and OBCs.

Other promises include 10% quota in jobs and education for the Economically Weaker Section for all castes and communities and a law for quota in private educational institutions for the SCs, STs and OBCs.