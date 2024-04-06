Lok Sabha polls: Congress promises 5-fold justice

NEW DELHI: From promising a national caste census to providing legal guarantee to MSP and the right to apprenticeship, the Congress on Friday sought to tick all the important checkboxes in its manifesto released just weeks ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the manifesto will be remembered as a “document of justice” in the political history of the country. The manifesto stands on the five pillars of ‘Paanch Nyay’, which include justice for youth, farmers, women, workers and participation and representation in ‘decision making’ process in the country, said Kharge.
As the Congress poll strategy in the recent assembly elections revolved around the plank of caste census and social justice, the party in its manifesto vowed to hold a nationwide census to identify and enumerate castes, sub-castes and their socio-economic condition, and amend the Constitution to raise the 50% ceiling on quota for SCs, STs and OBCs.
Other promises include 10% quota in jobs and education for the Economically Weaker Section for all castes and communities and a law for quota in private educational institutions for the SCs, STs and OBCs.
It will also set up a Diversity Commission that will measure, monitor and promote diversity in public and private employment and education. It said it would abolish application fees for government examinations and government posts. It will also enact a law after Rohith Vemula to address discrimination faced by students of marginalised communities.
In tune with its promise on generating employment, the party said that it will enact the Right to Apprenticeship Act to provide a one-year apprenticeship with a private or a public sector company to every diploma holder or college graduate under the age of 25 with a stipend of Rs 1 lakh a year. It also promised to abolish the Agnipath programme and direct the armed forces to resume normal recruitment to achieve the full sanctioned strength.
Other key promises include providing legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism for crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission. To help the rural poor, the party will increase the wage under MGNREGA to Rs 400 per day.
Stung by the exodus of its leaders, the party also promised to make defection an automatic disqualification of the membership in the Assembly or Parliament.
Empowering all sections
Nation-wide socio-economic and caste census
Will raise 50% cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC
10% EWS quota to be open to all castes
Will ensure that minorities have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws
Mahalakshmi scheme to provide L1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family
Will encourage reform of personal laws with the participation and consent of all the communities concerned
One-year apprenticeship to every diploma holder or college graduate below the age of 25. Apprentices will get L1 lakh a year
All student education loans to be written off as one-time relief
NEET, CUET exams to be made optional for state govts