NIA arrests two key conspirators in Bengal blast case; one officer injured in operation

NEW DELHI: In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested two key conspirators linked to the December 2022 Bhupatinagar blast case amidst strong opposition from a disorderly crowd in West Bengal's East Medinipore district, resulting in injuries to an agency officer and the vandalisation of an official vehicle.



The duo, Balai Charan Maity and Manobrata Jana, were arrested after extensive searches at five locations, including the house of Jana, where a crowd of local residents tried to obstruct the NIA team which raided the area early Saturday in connection with the West Bengal's Bhupatinagar blast case in which three persons were killed in December 2022.



According to the anti-terror agency, one NIA team member suffered minor injuries and the agency's official vehicle was also damaged as some miscreants in the crowd assaulted them.