Opposition leaders, activists express solidarity with Newsclick founder Prabir Purkayastha

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders and activists on Saturday expressed solidarity with Newsclick founder Prabir Purkayastha and accused the ruling BJP of crushing dissent.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, party leader Brinda Karat, CPI general secretary D Raja, AAP leader Gopal Rai, former IAS officer and activist Harsh Mander, and senior journalist P Sainath were among those who expressed solidarity with Purkayastha, who was arrested in October 2023, following raids on Newsclick.

Yechury said that his friendship with Purkayastha goes back to his days in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and recalled he was also arrested during emergency.

"We are not just here to express solidarity with a person... he has played an important role in all people's movements," Yechury said.

"In my last speech in the Parliament, I said it's our responsibility not to make India a Hindu Pakistan. We have to save ourselves. Voices like Prabir are needed to ensure that," he added.

Yechury said arrests are being made without evidences, adding that the account of the Thrisur unit of CPI(M) was frozen on the eve of the election.

"Today, order was issued to freeze the bank account of our Thrisur district committee. They have not revealed the reason, they say under new law, they are not required to answer," Yechury said.

"They want to change the character of independent India. Changing it into Hindu rashtra is their aim," he added.