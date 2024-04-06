Over 12.5 lakh first-time voters set to participate in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha elections

MUMBAI: Around 12.57 lakh first-time and young voters are poised to influence the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, where the voter demographic is predominantly male.

The state boasts a total of 9.24 crore voters, comprising 4.80 crore male voters, 4.43 crore female voters, and 5,610 third-gender voters on the electoral roll. Additionally, 5,710 voters are registered as overseas voters, with an additional 1.17 lakh identified as service voters.

Those in the 18–19-year-old demographic have registered as new voters and are poised to cast their inaugural ballots in the election for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

According to the voter data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), young and middle-aged voters collectively constitute over 50 percent of the voter list.

The ECI's voter demographics data reveal that there are 1.68 crore voters aged between 20-29, followed by two crore voters in the 30-39 age bracket, and another two crore voters aged 40-49.

Additionally, 1.53 crore voters fall within the 50-59 age group, with 98.23 lakh voters aged 60-69, 55.42 lakh voters aged 70-80, and 26.19 lakh voters aged over 80 years old, according to the data.

An official from the Election Commission stated that the electoral body has implemented several initiatives aimed at encouraging college-goers and young individuals to register as voters by completing the necessary documentation. "We took the voter registration drive to college campuses and social gatherings and appealed to people to get registered as voters and exercise their rights," the official said.

He said that the significant thing about first-time and young voters is they are very excited to cast their vote as a new experience.

"If the young come out in large numbers to cast their vote, then voting percentage also increases, plus young people do motivate and help the elderly people to cast their vote. So, it has dual benefits; therefore, we always urge young people to come and vote," added the officer.

Interestingly, political parties are focused on young voters, who could change the fate of any party candidate.