Pakistan says it will resolutely safeguard its sovereignty; criticises Rajnath Singh's statement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday said it stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty, a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear that India will enter Pakistan if terrorists run away to the neighbouring nation after carrying out terror strikes in the country.

“Pakistan denounces the provocative marks made by India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh during a recent televised interview. On January 25th 2024 Pakistan had talked about extrajudicial killings by India,” according to a statement released by Pakistans Foreign Office on Saturday.

Pakistan also said that they stood resolute in in their intent and ability to safeguard their sovereignty against any aggression.

Rajnath Singh had made the statement following a query on a story that appeared in the UK daily 'The Guardian' that wrote that the Indian government had killed 20 people in Pakistan since 2020 as a part of a broader plan to target “terrorists residing on foreign soil.

During a televised interview on Friday Singh said, “If any terrorist tries to disturb the country’s peace, we will give a befitting reply. If the terrorists run back to Pakistan ‘toh Pakistan main this ke maarenge’ (we will go there and kill them).”

Singh also reaffirmed that India had never attacked any country or tried to capture their territory. But if anyone threatens India or its peace, they will not be spared.

India hasn’t issued any official response yet on the Pakistan Foreign Office’s statement made on Saturday.