PM Modi holds roadshow in Ghaziabad, says overwhelmed by people's affection

The prime minister said he was overwhelmed by the affection he received during the roadshow.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements for the event including the deployment of around 5,000 police personnel and enforcing traffic diversions.

The local markets were closed during the roadshow.

The BJP supporters had been waiting on the road since the afternoon, braving the harsh sun as drums and bands tried to keep them engaged.

Women dressed in colourful attire, some of them wearing yellow saris and saffron pagdis, were seen dancing vigorously as the roadshow moved forward.

"It was particularly gladdening to see Yuva Shakti and Nari Shakti take part in the roadshow in large numbers. This shows the unwavering faith people have in our governance track record," Modi said in a post on X.

"In the coming years, we want to do even more for Ghaziabad. Our focus will be on how to further improve quality of life, enhance facilities for healthcare, education, transportation and more. We want youngsters from Ghaziabad to shine in diverse areas and enrich India's growth trajectory," he said.