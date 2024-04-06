Reclaim grounds lost to BJP at ‘national, state, grassroots levels’: Rawat to Congress

DEHRADUN : Veteran Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Friday urged his partymen to work towards reclaiming the position lost to the BJP at the “national, state and grassroots” levels.

“The BJP has effectively replaced us not only at the national and state levels but also at the grassroots, within our villages and local communities. Unless we reclaim our positions there, how can we assert ourselves as the true leaders of our regions?” he said.

With only two weeks remaining for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand, Rawat raised concerns about his party in an analytical statement. Expressing concern at the developments, he said that the BJP has surpassed the Congress at every level.