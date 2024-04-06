This 92-yr-old to make poll debut in Jharkhand!

“It was found that Ansari has never exercised his franchise as he does not have any voter ID card. I have ordered the officials to immediately complete the process of including his name in the electoral roll so that he could exercise his franchise during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” said the Chief Electoral Officer Kumar.

He has also directed the officials to identify other such people and include their name in the electoral roll as no one should be left behind and kept away from the electoral process in the country, he added.

Ansari, who can stand only with help of his crutches, told Kumar that he used to live in Purnea district of Bihar, but now shifted to Bidkhori. Due to the absence of his name in the voter list, he could never exercise his franchise, he said. The Chief Electoral Officer also met other senior voters and asked about the minimum facilities and other arrangements available for them.

