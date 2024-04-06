Two militants killed in Kashmir’s Uri sector, infiltration bid foiled

SRINAGAR: The Army on Friday killed two militants and foiled an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector, officials said.
An army official said troops noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) at Sabura Nala Rustam in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
“The intruders were detected and signalled to stop. However, they fired on the troops, which was retaliated,” he said. In the gunfight, two militants have been killed, the army official said.
He said two AK-47 rifles, and four hand grenades were recovered from the encounter site. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi said two intruders were killed in the gunfight and the body of one was retrieved.
Sources said security men suspect that two-three militants had attempted to sneak into this side of J&K and of them two were killed. “Massive search operation in the area has been launched. The Army is using helicopters and drones during the search operation,” they said.
It was the first infiltration attempt by militants from across the border on the LoC in north Kashmir this year so far. The infiltration routes close at the LoC close due to heavy snowfall during the winters, making it near impossible for militants to sneak into this side of LoC.