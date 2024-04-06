Two militants killed in Kashmir’s Uri sector, infiltration bid foiled

SRINAGAR: The Army on Friday killed two militants and foiled an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector, officials said.

An army official said troops noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) at Sabura Nala Rustam in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“The intruders were detected and signalled to stop. However, they fired on the troops, which was retaliated,” he said. In the gunfight, two militants have been killed, the army official said.