UP: Neither wife nor son, Brij Bhushan firm on Kaiserganj poll arena

LUCKNOW : While the suspense over a dozen seats of Uttar Pradesh, including Kaiserganj, continues as the BJP is yet to announce its candidates, the sitting tainted MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is believed to be adamant about contesting from Kaiserganj himself.

Notably, Singh has been facing legal proceedings in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of female wrestlers while being the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

He was removed from the post following prolonged protests by the wrestlers in New Delhi last year. As per sources, owing to the taint, while the ruling party had given him the options of fielding the candidate of his choice — either his wife Ketaki Singh or son Prateek Bhushan Singh — from Kaiserganj, even after several rounds of talks, the sitting MP does not seem to be ready to budge and is pushing for his own candidature.