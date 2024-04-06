UP: Neither wife nor son, Brij Bhushan firm on Kaiserganj poll arena

LUCKNOW : While the suspense over a dozen seats of Uttar Pradesh, including Kaiserganj, continues as the BJP is yet to announce its candidates, the sitting tainted MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is believed to be adamant about contesting from Kaiserganj himself.
Notably, Singh has been facing legal proceedings in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of female wrestlers while being the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
He was removed from the post following prolonged protests by the wrestlers in New Delhi last year. As per sources, owing to the taint, while the ruling party had given him the options of fielding the candidate of his choice — either his wife Ketaki Singh or son Prateek Bhushan Singh — from Kaiserganj, even after several rounds of talks, the sitting MP does not seem to be ready to budge and is pushing for his own candidature.
However, the final call will be of the central leadership of the BJP. Not only the central leadership but also the state unit of BJP feels that facing the allegations of sexual exploitation of female wrestlers, Singh’s candidature would give ammunition to the Opposition to target the ruling alliance in the field.
The BJP insiders claim that the state unit of the party has already sent its report to the central leadership regarding the 12 seats on which the candidates have to be announced. It is expected that the list for these 12 seats will be released before April 10.
Of the 12 seats, including Rae Bareli, Deoria, Kaiserganj, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Phulpur, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Bhadohi and Machhlishahar, on which the candidates are yet to be announced, BJP had lost three — Mainpuri, Rae Bareli and Ghazipur — winning the rest nine in the 2019 elections. According to party sources, the nine sitting MPs may be changed in the ensuing elections.
The BJP is also waiting for the Congress to announce its candidate in Rae Bareli. The party will assess the situation and then move ahead with its choice of candidates, which include MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh, who had contested against Sonia Gandhi in 2019.