Uttarakhand: Navigating an uphill path

DEHRADUN: Even as the five seats of Uttarakhand are all set to go to polls in the first phase on April 19, the political mood of the voters remains a mystery this time too, as has been the trend. Over 10 veterans in the state have faced a crushing defeat in the electoral history. These include the leaders who contested the Lok Sabha elections from Uttarakhand, hoping for easy access to Parliament but were disappointed.

Ram Vilas Paswan, Mayawati, Satpal Maharaj, Lt-Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, ND Tiwari, Maharaja Manvendra Shah of Tehri, and Harish Rawat were rejected at one time or the other. The state has a long and storied history of delivering surprising election outcomes where voters have not hesitated to shift their allegiance.