'Yoga, work-life balance': NMC aims to address growing healthcare issues of medical students

NEW DELHI: With the aim to address the healthcare challenges, including mental health issues, faced by medical students and professionals, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has launched an initiative on the occasion of World Health Day.
Officials said both medical professionals and medical students have grueling work hours, which often takes a toll on their physical, mental, and emotional health.
Keeping that in mind, the NMC, which regulates medical education and medical professionals in India, launched the initiative called "My Health, My Rights” on the occasion of World Health Day which falls on April 7.
As per NMC, in the past five years, 122 medical students, including 64 MBBS and 58 postgraduates, committed suicide.
The NMC in February announced the formation of a task force to tackle mental health-related issues among medical students. The latest initiative was taken jointly by NMC and the National Task Force on mental health and well-being of medical students.
"This pioneering effort, coordinated by the Anti-Ragging Committee of the National Medical Commission, aims to address healthcare challenges faced by medical students and professionals alike,” the NMC said.
The key components of the initiative include mental health support services, confidential counseling, therapy, and resources to address stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges.
Under the theme, individuals are encouraged to take ownership of their health through activities such as exercise, nutrition, meditation, social engagement, and environmental stewardship.
NMC said they are dedicated to establishing a comprehensive support system to ensure access to quality healthcare and prioritising the well-being of medical students and professionals.
The initiative will also introduce holistic wellness programs focusing on physical health, emotional resilience, and work-life balance, including yoga, mindfulness meditation, stress management workshops, and nutritional guidance.
Dr. Aruna Vanikar, president of Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), said there is a need to destigmatise mental health issues within the medical community.
This will help in fostering a culture of openness and support, she added.
She said there is a need to underscore the importance of prioritizing the well-being of healthcare providers and implement mentorship programs to build resilience in medical students.
Officials said the NMC task force, which has 15 members, will analyse data on suicides and mental health issues faced by medical students.
It will propose regulatory changes to be taken by faculty members and medical institutions and colleges. The task force, which met for the second time on Friday, will come out with these measures by May.