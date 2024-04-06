'Yoga, work-life balance': NMC aims to address growing healthcare issues of medical students

NEW DELHI: With the aim to address the healthcare challenges, including mental health issues, faced by medical students and professionals, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has launched an initiative on the occasion of World Health Day.

Officials said both medical professionals and medical students have grueling work hours, which often takes a toll on their physical, mental, and emotional health.

Keeping that in mind, the NMC, which regulates medical education and medical professionals in India, launched the initiative called "My Health, My Rights” on the occasion of World Health Day which falls on April 7.

As per NMC, in the past five years, 122 medical students, including 64 MBBS and 58 postgraduates, committed suicide.