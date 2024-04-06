Yogi shares stage with Jayant in Baghpat

The CM sought votes for Rajkumaar Sangwan, the RLD member contesting from Baghpat, the pocket borough of Singh, as the NDA candidate.

Addressing the rally, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury recalled his father and former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh, claiming that having learned to make significant decisions from his father, he decided to be a part of the NDA and contribute to the growth story of the country.

“We are fighting with the BJP. This is a shared fight and a shared stage. The senior BJP leaders and party workers are putting in a lot of hard work. At this stage, we have come together to fight for our nation. We have the chance to advance PM Modi’s slogans and work. He (Modi) is seeking a historic third-time mandate from the people; every day he goes to some corner of the country, appeals to people, works hard. The outcome of hard work is always sweet,” said the RLD chief.