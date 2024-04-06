Yogi shares stage with Jayant in Baghpat

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared the dais with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhury in Baghpat on Friday and struck a chord with people in the Jat-dominated constituency by paying rich tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh.
Addressing the Vijay Shankhnaad Rally in Baghpat, Adityanath expressed his fortune in visiting “the sacred land of Bharat Mata’s great son” and former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh. Claiming that the conferment of Bharat Ratna on Singh is a fitting tribute to the farming community of the country, Adityanath extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he claimed had paid attention to the values and ideals of Singh and made the issues of farmers part of the political agenda, implementing welfare schemes for their benefit.
The CM sought votes for Rajkumaar Sangwan, the RLD member contesting from Baghpat, the pocket borough of Singh, as the NDA candidate.
Addressing the rally, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury recalled his father and former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh, claiming that having learned to make significant decisions from his father, he decided to be a part of the NDA and contribute to the growth story of the country.
“We are fighting with the BJP. This is a shared fight and a shared stage. The senior BJP leaders and party workers are putting in a lot of hard work. At this stage, we have come together to fight for our nation. We have the chance to advance PM Modi’s slogans and work. He (Modi) is seeking a historic third-time mandate from the people; every day he goes to some corner of the country, appeals to people, works hard. The outcome of hard work is always sweet,” said the RLD chief.
Later, the CM addressed a public rally in Barauli in Aligarh, organised to seek votes for BJP candidate and sitting MP Satish Gautam. At the rally, he emphasised that living life with the ethos of Lord Ram is paramount and that every task is accomplished by invoking his name. Adityanath also launched a blistering attack on the Opposition bloc over farmers’ issues and the law and order situation.
The CM asserted that the BJP-led government had not only consecrated Lord Ram in his abode but also ensured the final journey (Ram Naam Satya hain) of all those who posed a threat to the safety and security of women and traders in the state. He also highlighted the accomplishments of Modi’s decade-long tenure.