Caste matrix threatens saffron citadel of Gujarat

AHMEDABAD : In a complex caste maze of Gujarat in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP appears to be running the risk of falling between two stools – the Kshatriyas and the powerful Patidars. The former wants the party to replace its candidate and Union Minister Purushottam Rupala from the Rajkot seat for his gratuitous remark on the community (he later apologized with little impact). The Patidar community to which Rupala belongs has let it be known that it stands solidly behind him.

For the past week, the Kshatriya community, also known as Rajput, has been staging protests following Rupala’s remarks made during an event. Things have come to such a pass that on Saturday a section of the Kshatriya community’s women threatened ‘johar’ (self-immolation) if Rupala insisted on his candidature for the constituency. Simultaneously, the state police have detained Mahipal Makrana, the national president of Karni Sena. Meanwhile, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani expressed confidence that the issue will be resolved soon. In a media interaction, Rupani said: “Rupala sahab has already apologized). The Kshatriya community has forgiven many in the past. I am sure the issue will be resolved.”