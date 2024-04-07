Chhattisgarh: Leader of Oppn booked for 'objectionable’ PM remark

RAIPUR : A case has been registered against Congress leader of opposition Charan Das Mahant for his alleged “objectionable” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally.

An FIR has been registered at Kotwali police station in Rajnandgaon where Mahant, during an election rally held in support of the former CM Bhupesh Baghel, said that the people need to choose a person who has the guts to carry a lathi and strike, boldly take a stand against Modi while raising issues as a protector.

According to the Kotwali police station in Amen Sahu, an FIR has been lodged against Mahant under the IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation).

Baghel filed his nomination papers from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat for the second phase of polling scheduled on April 26. Citing it as a ‘hate speech’, the state BJP complained to the chief electoral officer (CEO), alleging that by giving such undignified statements, the Congress leader targeted the elected PM, provoking the Congress workers and the people towards violence and attempting to influence the polls. “This is a violation of the model code of conduct”, the complaint letter stated.

The Election Commission (EC), taking cognisance of the complaint and the remark, recommended action by the rules. Mahant, though tendered his apology for his statement, argued that the media and the BJP have distorted his remarks. “What I said was in the context of the Chhattisgarhi proverb; my words were misinterpreted. I didn’t intend to accuse anyone and am fully aware of the dignity of the PM’s position”, the Congress leader said as he also asked his party cadres to remain cautious as there are “attempts to poach upon the party leaders and workers owing to fear among the rival party about the defeat in the upcoming elections”.