Congress firms up names in Goa: Ramakant Khalap from North, Capt Viriato South

MUMBAI: The Congress has finally declared its candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa after much delay.

Ramakant Khalap has been nominated for the North Goa seat, while Captain Viriato Fernandes will be contesting for the South Goa seat. Fernandes, a retired Indian Navy officer, secured the ticket, displacing the incumbent MP Francisco Sardinha. The decisions regarding the Goa candidates were made during the AICC Central Election Committee meeting, attended by president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Amit Patkar and leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

In North Goa, Congress candidate Ramakant Khalap will be contest against BJP’s Shripad Naik, while in South Goa, Captain Viriato Fernandes will compete against BJP candidate Pallavi Dempo.

Speculations surrounded the candidacies of Amit Patkar, Yuri Alemao, former state Congress president Girish Chodankar, and vice-president Sunil Kauthankar in the days leading up to the announcement. However, the Congress revealed the awaited names in its 12th list after a delay of over 25 days.

The delay caused dissatisfaction among party members, especially in South Goa, which has traditionally been a Congress stronghold. Meanwhile, the BJP had already finalised its candidates. With Ramakant Khalap and Viriato Fernandes now confirmed as Congress candidates for North and South Goa respectively, the stage is set for a closely contested election in the state. As the election momentum builds, all eyes will be on the Congress’ endeavour to reclaim its position in Goa’s political sphere.