Congress turns the spotlight on plight of sanitation workers, vows to end manual scavenging

There is this government data that says over 400 people have died while cleaning septic tanks and sewers in India between 2018 and 2023.

According to another data provided by the Social Justice Ministry, over 1,035 people have died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the country since 1993.

Interestingly, in July 5, 2023, the Central Monitoring Committee (CMC) of the Social Justice Ministry concluded in its eighth meeting that all unsanitary latrines had been made sanitary under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. This, despite noting that just 520 districts across the country had declared themselves free of manual scavenging, according to a report in a national daily.

Thus, the Centre has come out with contradicting statements on the issue on different occasions.

The Safai Karmachari Andolan asserts that the dehumanising practice of manual scavenging is prevalent across the country, and is done by people who fall lowest in the caste hierarchy.

Going by reports on sewer deaths which continues unabated, it is clear that The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act of 2013 remains only on paper.

With this being election season, the Congress on Sunday accused the Modi government of meting out "injustice" to sanitation workers and asserted that if voted to power, it will end the evil practice of manual scavenging. The party vowed to re-skill all those engaged in manual scavenging for some other work and provide them jobs.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X on the death of a sanitation worker due to gas leakage after he descended into a sewer without equipment.