Delhi: Couple found dead in rented Shahdara flat

NEW DELHI: A man and his wife were found dead at their rented accommodation Shahdara’s MS Park area in northeast Delhi, a police officer said on Saturday.

He said that the bodies of the couple were discovered by a neighbour on Friday night following which he reported the incident to the cops. The police reached the scene and found the woman lying dead on the bed while the man was hanging from a ceiling fan.

Though no suicide note was found, the police suspect that the man died by suicide after strangling his wife to death. The official informed that the deceased couple got married just an year ago and were residing in the Shahdara area at a rented accomodation which was near to their parents’ house.

“Their parents lived in the same locality,” the police officer said.

The deceased man used to work in his father’s grocery shop. “We are investigating the case from all angles. Statements of the family members is being taken,” the officer added.