Delhi: L-G approves suspension of assistant prof for sexually harassing students

NEW DELHI : Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Saturday approved the suspension of an assistant professor accused of sexually harassing MBBS girl students at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College.

Issuing an order, the L-G instructed the suspension to come into effect immediately.

“I have considered the proposal for suspension of Dr Salim Sheikh, Asstt Professor (Pharmacology), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College & Hospital, GNCTD and to initiate major disciplinary proceedings against the said doctor. It has also been brought out that an FIR and chargesheet has been filed by the Police in this matter,” the order read.

The alleged shocking incident of sexual harassment took place in a medical college, hence a mere transfer of the concerned doctor to another college, as recommended by the ICC of the college, does not mitigate the intimidating atmosphere for the students, the L-G said, adding that “since the alleged act involves moral turpitude, I approve the proposal to place the officer under suspension with immediate effect, under Rule 10 of the CCS (CCA) rules, 1965.”

Saxena also advised the health department to resubmit the proposal for the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the accused doctor.

“Further, with regard to initiation of disciplinary proceedings, keeping in view the unprecedented circumstance where the Chairman of the Authority or Chief Minister is in a judicial custody, the department may be advised to re-submit the proposal with the due recommendations of the NCCSA,” the order read.

Meanwhile, in March 2023, the students of the medical college and their families accused the assistant professor of sexual harassment and sought immediate action against Dr Salim Shaikh. They also held a demonstration to step up pressure on the college authorities.

In February of this year, the students of the medical college first complained to the principal of the college about the accused. After this, the police registered a case, but no further action was taken.

Nearly a month later, when the female students protested, the health minister directed action against the principal and the department head for the condemnable act of pressurising the students to withdraw their complaint.