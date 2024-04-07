‘Fake story-teller,’ BJP chief rubbishes Atishi's claim

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Saturday said that AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi has become a narrater of fake tales. Taking a dig at the senior AAP leader, the saffron party said that every morning she wakes up to create a new political controversy with her bitter tirade.

“The lies she has been peddling on the liquor scam have all been presented before the court hearing the liquor scam case as a part of the Kejriwal government’s defence, but none of their arguments could stand in court, thus resulting in jail custody for all the accused including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

The BJP chief also added that to meet the need of economic resources for Goa and Punjab elections in 2022, the Kejriwal government drafted the liquor policy in connivance with liquor trader cartels and raised the wholesale traders’ commission from 2% to 12%, thus ensuring kickbacks for the AAP. The kickback amounts were taken in cash and supplied to the two states to be spent in the assembly elections.

Sachdeva questioned that if there were no irregularities in liquor policy, why did the AAP government withdraw it as soon as a CBI inquiry was ordered. “The liquor scam is an open and shut case. By now the case would have reached its decisive stage but for Kejriwal’s delay tactics with help of advocates hired from Congress by splashing public money,” Sachdeva said.