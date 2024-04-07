'Felt ashamed over Kharge's remark on J&K': PM Modi in Bihar election rally

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister said that he felt ashamed over Kharge's remark.

Addressing an election meeting in Bihar’s Nawada, PM Modi said that the Congress president's remark was made under the influence of ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’, asking whether Jammu and Kashmir was not an integral part of the country.

Kharge had earlier questioned the PM over his motive of speaking on the abrogation of Article 370 in Rajasthan and asked what link does Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir have?

To which, the PM said, "Congress should understand that several youth of Bihar and Rajasthan have made supreme sacrifices for safeguarding Kashmir."

The PM also asked if Jammu and Kashmir was not an integral part of the country.

He also attacked the Congress that the leaders who swear by Dr Ambedkar's constitution are the same people who didn't the constitution to come into power in Jammu and Kashmir all these years.