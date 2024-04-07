'Felt ashamed over Kharge's remark on J&K': PM Modi in Bihar election rally

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir.
The prime minister said that he felt ashamed over Kharge's remark.
Addressing an election meeting in Bihar’s Nawada, PM Modi said that the Congress president's remark was made under the influence of ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’, asking whether Jammu and Kashmir was not an integral part of the country.
Kharge had earlier questioned the PM over his motive of speaking on the abrogation of Article 370 in Rajasthan and asked what link does Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir have?
To which, the PM said, "Congress should understand that several youth of Bihar and Rajasthan have made supreme sacrifices for safeguarding Kashmir."
The PM also asked if Jammu and Kashmir was not an integral part of the country.
He also attacked the Congress that the leaders who swear by Dr Ambedkar's constitution are the same people who didn't the constitution to come into power in Jammu and Kashmir all these years.
The PM also claimed that the INDIA bloc leaders are scared of 'Modi ki guarantee'.
“Is giving a guarantee illegal? Is giving a guarantee that I will work hard for the people of the country wrong? I give guarantee because I have the capability to fulfill it and also because my conscience is clear,” he commented.
Modi said that those who in their arrogance think that power is permanent for them will not understand it as it was identified as a coalition which took votes of the people by speaking lies.
In Nawada, Modi sought votes for BJP candidate Vivek Thakur who is pitted against JD(U) candidate Shravan Kushwaha.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state had undergone a remarkable change in all sectors since the formation of NDA government in 2005.
He, while taking a dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, alleged that no development had taken place under their rule.