Ghaziabad: Nominations of over half of candidates rejected

NEW DLHI: Around About fourteen candidates are in the fray to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Ghaziabad after the scrutiny by the election officers. While 42 nominations were submitted by the candidates for the parliamentary seat, the officers only approved 20 of them and the remaining 22 were rejected.

“For Lok Sabha General Election- 2024, 42 nomination papers were filed by a total of 35 candidates from Ghaziabad-12 Lok Sabha. In which more than one nomination papers were filed by Atul Garg, Dolly Sharma, Nandkishore Pundir and Monica Gautam. In which out of total 42 nominations, 22 nominations were rejected due to lack of applications and 20 were approved. The 20 applications that were accepted were made by 14 candidates.,” an official note from the office of District Election Officer read.

Among those whose nominations were accepted are BJP’s Atul Garg, INDIA bloc’s (Congress) Dolly Sharma, BSP’s Nand Kishor Pundir, Rashtra Nirman Party’s Anand Kumar, Rashtriya Jan Karmath Party’s Anshul Gupta, Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party’s Dhirendra Singh Bhadauria, Samaj Vikas Kranti Party’s Jagdish Yadav, and Right to Recall Party’s Pooja.

Besides them, six Independent nominees Abhishek Pundir, Avdesh Kumar, Aurangjev, Kavita, Natthu Singh Chaudhary and Ravi Kumar Panchal are in the fight.