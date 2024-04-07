INDIA bloc in UP comes down to just Congress and SP as more parties quit alliance

Traced back to 2022, the SP had with great efforts managed to tie an alliance with various parties including the SBSP, RLD, Apna Dal (K), Janwadi Party, Mahan Dal and Azad Samaj Party of Chandrashekar Azad.

The SP had reaped the benefit of that umbrella alliance and took its tally from 47 to 111 seats in UP Assembly. However, the main opposition party failed to keep the flock together as the differences between the SP and allies started cropping up.

The first one to leave the alliance was OP Rajbhar followed by Jayant Chaudhury, Keshavdev Muarya of Mahan Dal, Sanjay Chauhan of Janwadi Party and Krishna Patel of Apna Dal (K). Notably, Pallavi Patel of Apna Dal (K) is an MLA from Sirathu seat in Kaushambi on SP ticket.

Reacting to her party’s tie-up with AIMIM in UP, SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhury sought her resignation as Sirathu MLA before charting her own course with an other ally.

Not only this, but the likes of Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Sigh Chauhan, who had hopped to SP just ahead of 2022 assembly polls leaving the Yogi cabinet, also parted ways from it in due course of time.