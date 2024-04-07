INTERVIEW| CAA won't impact Assam's indigenous people; IMDT was discriminatory: Union Minister Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Union Minister and BJP candidate in Dibrugarh, Sarbananda Sonowal, expressed confidence on Sunday in the party securing a third term and reaching the 400-seat target set for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking about the Citizenship Amendment Act, the former Assam CM said that it won't impact the identity of indigenous people in the state and accused the Congress of deliberately spreading false news to create an atmosphere of fear.

Excerpts from the interview:

What is your sense of the elections this time in Assam and the country?

The people are seeing transformations that were not present under the 60-year rule of the Congress. The BJP ensured this development through its commitment, dedication and honest efforts.

Now, India holds the position of fifth largest economy under the BJP, whereas India stood in tenth place when the Congress was in power. This massive growth was achieved only because of PM Modi's governance.

I believe that’s the reason why people are very happy. No matter which party is in power in the state, the BJP's universal policy of 'Sabka saath, Sabka vikash' worked. People’s happiness will be reflected in this election. That’s why, we are saying very confidently, 'Iss baar 400 paar'.

How does it feel to contest the election from Dibrugarh considering that your maiden entry into parliament was from this seat?

This is homecoming. When you are a member of a national political party, you have to be committed all the time and be ready to serve in any part of the country. So, I feel there is nothing exceptional.