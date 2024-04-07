Jharkhand HC imposes Rs 1.25 lakh fine on Union Minister Arjun Munda

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on Union Minister Arjun Munda.
The fine was levied due to the failure to rectify errors in a petition filed by the Union Minister.
While hearing the petition, filed by Union Minister Arjun Munda, the court found that the error in the petition has not been rectified. Despite that, the case was mentioned for hearing in the court.
Taking serious note of mentioning the petition for hearing before the court without correcting the errors in the petition, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1,25,000 on Arjun Munda.
Munda has been directed to deposit the fine amount with the Advocate Clerk Association, Jharkhand High Court.
The court, however, gave interim relief to Munda by staying coercive action against him. The case will be heard next on May 8.
The case pertains to a plea filed by Munda challenging an FIR registered against him and other BJP workers for an alleged altercation with the police during a march to the secretariat on April 11, 2023.
The FIR was lodged at the Dhurwa police station following the clash between the police and BJP workers marching towards the secretariat.
An FIR was registered against 41 named and several unknown people including Union Minister Arjun Munda, former Chief Ministers Babulal Marandi and Raghubar Das, Chatra MP Sunil Kumar Singh, MLA Amit Mandal, Sameer Oraon, MP Nishikant Dubey.
Arjun Munda had requested the High Court to quash the FIR.