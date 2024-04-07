Jharkhand HC imposes Rs 1.25 lakh fine on Union Minister Arjun Munda

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on Union Minister Arjun Munda.

The fine was levied due to the failure to rectify errors in a petition filed by the Union Minister.

While hearing the petition, filed by Union Minister Arjun Munda, the court found that the error in the petition has not been rectified. Despite that, the case was mentioned for hearing in the court.

Taking serious note of mentioning the petition for hearing before the court without correcting the errors in the petition, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1,25,000 on Arjun Munda.